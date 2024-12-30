Alex Marlow Debunks ‘Racist’ Smear: If H-1B Visas ‘Were Going to Secular, White Europeans’ We’d Hate Them Just as Much

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed charges that the opposition to expanding H-1B visas is based on race.

Marlow said, “If these visas were going to secular, white Europeans, we would hate it just as much. … The point is that we’re undercutting Americans on behalf of foreigners.” And the point is that the U.S. is a home and not merely an economy.

