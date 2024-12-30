Alex Marlow on H-1B Visa Debate: ‘The America First Movement Is About Americans First’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the H-1B visa debate.

Marlow stated, “The America First movement is about Americans first. And so, if you have Americans and people want to come in and just undercut our wages, not to provide anything special, other than that they’re willing to work for less, that’s not America first.”

