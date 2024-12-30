FNC’s Bruce: Biden Is a Jerk for Comment on Trump and Jimmy Carter — ‘Shameful Thing to Watch’

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Monday on “Outnumbered” that President Joe Biden was a “jerk” for his comments on President-elect Donald Trump and late President Jimmy Carter.

At a press conference, a reporter asked, “Is there anything President Trump should take from President Carter?”

Biden said, “Decency, decency, decency.”

He added, “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t. I can’t.”

Bruce said, “Look, it’s a shame, and it’s embarrassing for Joe Biden. He had that gritted teeth thing that he does. I’ve said before on this program and other places, and we know for 50 years Joe Biden has been a jerk. So perhaps he should take some of his own advice with what’s happened to this country. It was an opportunity, as President Trump, I think, illustrated to be generous. Right? Be generous. American people have made their decision. We’re all Americans. We’re moving forward. We will disagree politically and philosophically. But it’s just a remarkable and a shameful thing to watch. But it is classic Biden. This is what we’ve been seeing and it’s partly what the American people don’t like. You might not agree with Trump’s style. But Biden is presented as being as he was the unifier and the nice guy. You know, Scranton, Joe. And he’s mean and he’s a bully. And it’s a shame and it’s embarrassing and it’s unfortunate.”

