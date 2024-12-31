CNN’s Jennings: Jimmy Carter Was a ‘Terrible President,’ He Saddled Up to Dictators

CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Monday on CNN’s “Newsnight” that the late President Jimmy Carter was a “terrible president” who saddled up with dictators.

Jennings said, “Let me preface my take by offering condolences to the Carter family on his death. He was obviously one of the most unique post-presidents we’ve ever had because he lived so long and he did so much. That having been said, he was a terrible president.”

He continued, “That’s why he lost in a landslide after his one term, and if it’s possible, I think he was even a worse ex-president because of his meddling in U.S. foreign policy, because of his saddling up to dictators around the world, because of his vehement views, anti-Israel views, and more than dabbling in anti-Semitism over the years.”

Jennings added, “He often vexed Democrats. Obama didn’t even have him speak at his ’08 convention. He put Bill Clinton in a terrible foreign policy box, on a North Korea nuclear issue. I think he was a guy who had a huge ego and believed that he was uniquely positioned to do all these things, even after the American people had roundly and soundly rejected his leadership. So, I respect people who run for president and get elected president, but in his particular case, I think he time and again proved why he was never suited for the office in the first place.”

