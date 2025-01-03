Alex Marlow: The Media Gaslights America Saying White Men Are the Real Terror Threat 

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed media coverage of the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day and attempts to fit right-wing terrorism into the discussion.

After discussing media figures discussing right-wing terrorism in the wake of the New Orleans attack, Marlow said, “and that’s what they regard as a mainstream opinion over there.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo