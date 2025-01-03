CNN’s Jennings: GOP Needs to Stop Fighting Amongst Themselves

CNN Republican commentator Scott Jennings said Friday during the network’s special coverage of the House Speaker vote that Republicans need to stop fighting “amongst themselves.”

Jennings said, “You know what strikes me about all this machination? This is all a bridge to nowhere. I mean, all these people voting no, voting present. What is — to what end is the Republican party doing this?”

He continued, “And I think this is probably what Donald Trump’s frustration is and why he’s putting so much time and effort into getting Johnson elected here. There’s no alternative, you know, these no votes, present votes. There’s no alternative. Johnson is the only one who can do this today. And the sooner he does it, the better off Trump will be and the better off the Republican Party will be. The Republican voters of this country elected Trump and these people to do things, not fight amongst themselves.

Jennings added, “They want to fight somebody, there’s a whole bunch of Democrats in there they can fight with. So I hope that message is being delivered. I know people have policy preferences and are upset about this, that, and the other, but you can’t fix any of it until you get leadership elected. And that’s why I hope this happens on the first ballot today.”

