GOP Rep. Cammack: We Have Trump to Thank for Trudeau’s Departure

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) credited President-elect Donald Trump for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s abrupt departure earlier in the day.

According to the Florida Republican lawmaker, Trudeau concluded that he was not “qualified” to take on the incoming U.S. president.

“What would say in South, Harris, is bless his heart,” she said. “He has struggled … as you said, this is no surprise to see Prime Minister Trudeau’s resignation. This has been a long time coming. He has been Canada last in terms of policies and Canadians are sick and tired of it. You mention the border situation we have in Ottawa. We know of terrorist cells that have been discovered in Ottawa that have posed a national security threat to Americans. We have trade disputes — whether it is lumber, potatoes. We have a number of commodities we have struggled to work to negotiate a favorable trade deal.”

She added, “And so, I think you’re seeing a realignment happening in Canada, much like other places in the world where the people of that nation are sick and tired of tyrannical rule. Look no further than what happened to those truckers when they spoke out against Canadian policies, and their bank accounts were seized. This is truly a global realignment of putting the sovereign nation first. And I think we have President Donald Trump to thank for that because as you mentioned and what Prime Minister Trudeau failed to recognize was he had gone to Mar-a-Lago. And I think he sat down across the table from President-elect Donald Trump and said, ‘You know, I don’t think I’m qualified to handle this.’ And I think that that’s why we’re seeing him exit stage left.”

