Alex Marlow: We Have Trump to Thank for Zuckerberg’s Free Speech Announcement 

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed changes on Facebook in the wake of President-Elect Donald Trump’s election.

Marlow stated, “[T]his is something that we have him to thank for, his election is why this is — the environment’s changing. So, … these major changes include a total overhaul of the way that Facebook does censorship, less censorship and scrapping third-party fact-checkers, which [Mark Zuckerberg] describes as having destroyed more than they created.”

