Dem Rep. McBride: Trump Is ‘Fostering More Instability Globally’

Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about Greenland and Panama are “fostering more instability globally.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Trump also says he’s open to using the U.S. military to potentially seize the Panama Canal and Greenland as well, which is part of Denmark. Sources close to Trump say he’s very serious about this. What’s your reaction to that?”

McBride said, “This is typical bluster from the president elect, this obsession with Greenland and Panama really came out of nowhere and has been filled with mistruths and misunderstandings. I don‘t understand why this president is so committed at a time of global instability, of fostering more instability globally, of undermining our allies. And at the same time diverting the attention of our federal government toward issues like invading Greenland or Panama. While we should be focused on bringing down costs facing workers, retirees and families here in this country, that‘s what our focus should be on.”

McBride added, “If this president is serious about an America first agenda, he should be focused on domestic economic issues, not some weird obsession with invading Greenland or Panama.”

