Watch: Karoline Leavitt and Stephen Miller Hold Press Conference

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller speak to reporters at the White House on Thursday, May 1.

Miller’s appearance in the press room follows border czar Tom Homan and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent jining Leavitt earlier in the week as the Trump administration reached its first 100 days of Trump’s return to office.

Miller has been a fierce critic of illegal immigration and the actions of judges to block executive actions taken by President Trump.