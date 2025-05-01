Liverpool Footballer Warned for Unveiling ‘I Belong to Jesus’ T-Shirt

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo scored a goal Sunday in his team’s crushing 5-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League. He has now been officially reprimanded for immediately displaying a t-shirt with the message “I Belong to Jesus” in the moments after.

The 25-year-old claimed the Reds’ third of the afternoon at Anfield as they sealed the Premier League title.

Straight after he scored, Mail Online reports the Netherlands international took off his shirt to reveal a t-shirt that bore the message ‘I belong to Jesus’. He also displayed it at full-time amid the jubilant title-winning scenes that engulfed the stadium.

The t-shirt message and its font resembled that of AC Milan legend Kaka when he celebrated the Italian giant’s triumph over Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final.

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed it has written to Gakpo following his celebration with the player escaping further punishment – for now, liverpool.com states.

Liverpool.com contacted the FA, with a spokesperson confirming the sport’s governing body has written to the player to remind him the appearance on – or incorporation in – any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message is prohibited as stated in Rule A4 of the kit and advertising regulations.

The FA confirmed no further action will be taken against the miscreant.

Law 4 of the International Football Association Board’s Laws of the Game states:

Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by Fifa.

The incident comes five months after the FA twice sent reminders to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi after he wrote the messages “I love Jesus” and “Jesus loves you” on his rainbow armband during the annual tie-in with the Premier League and LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, the BBC reports.