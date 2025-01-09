Actor Dean Cain: LA Mayor Karen Bass ‘Should Resign Immediately’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” actor and Los Angeles native Dean Cain reacted to the wildfires in Southern California.

He also called on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to resign after she dodged a reporter’s questions about her fire response.

“This kind of failure of leadership leads to death and destruction and then things just falling apart,” he said. “That’s what took place here. You know I got to say the firefighters, the first responders, unbelievable heroic, incredible, and the people are such great people and they’re used to fighting these things. But you can’t do it when all your tools are taken from you. And that’s what’s happened here. It’s just absolute mismanagement. I am so embarrassed to see Karen Bass do that to a reporter. Just absolutely go quiet like she’s in second grade. She should resign immediately.”

