MSNBC’s Tur Tours Neighborhood She Grew Up in Destroyed in Wildfires: ‘It’s All Gone’

On Thursday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” host Katie Tur showed viewers the devastation left by the wildfires in Pacific Palisades, the neighborhood of Los Angeles she grew up in.

Tur said, “This is the heart of the Palisades, of the village, part of the area that was not so changed by time as other areas, but now it’s changed. Now it’s completely gone.”

She continued, “What I’m standing in front of here, I think, was a barbershop when I grew up. This was a barbershop, there was a little jewelry shop, there was a boutique clothing store to the left here. The Chamber of Commerce, which held all of the historical information about this historic town, this very old town, is completely gone. We’re on Arnie Wishnick Lane here, and he was the guy who was in charge of the Chamber of Commerce for decades. Loved this place, put all of the records in that small building. He recently died a few years ago. And now there’s nothing left of this building. You gotta hope somebody digitized the records, albums, photos.”

Tur added, “The elementary school, which, by the way, is just over here. You can see a little green grass there. Heavily, heavily damaged. The elementary school, by the way, that I went to is over 100 years old. Stood for a hundred years, now it’s partially demolished. But there were pictures of it in that Chamber of Commerce. There was a really wonderful music class called the Maze of Music. You could buy a guitar, get guitar lessons. It was right down here. You could do karate right here. My brother did karate next door. There was an art studio that I learned how to use chalk and pastels in. That’s all gone. It’s all gone.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN