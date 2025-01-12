FEMA’s Criswell: Fire Risks Increasing a Result of Climate Change

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the wildfires in Southern California are caused by climate change.

Criswell said, “We’re seeing the change coming from climate change, and we’re seeing more significant severe weather events. That’s what we’re seeing here in California.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “You just touched on something we’re hearing from a lot of survivors of these fires, which is this idea that this is just the new world we’re living in due to the climate crisis extreme heat, prolonged, prolonged droughts, hurricane force, Santa Ana winds, all of that created the tinderbox fueling this catastrophe. Does this scale of devastation in Los Angeles indicate that we as a country, are just simply not prepared for the realities of the climate crisis?”

Criswell said, “Well, I think what we have to do is look at what these new weather events are bringing, the severity that they’re bringing, and think about what the future risk is going to continue to be. And as we have these tragedies, we also need to make sure that we’re taking this as an opportunity to rebuild these communities in a way that’s going to make them more resilient against these types of disasters. I talked about this all last year. FEMA had a year of resilience and trying to get people to understand what is it we do to protect these communities and reduce the impact. There are things that we can do, and those are the steps we’re going to have to take to make sure that they don’t have as much impact as we’re seeing right now from these fires.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN