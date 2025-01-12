Kelly: TikTok Service Will Be Disrupted Because It Is a ‘National Security Risk’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Tiktok’s service will be disrupted because Congress has banned it.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to also ask you about another Chinese question, and that has to do with Tiktok, because the attorney for the company said they will go dark next Sunday, unless the Supreme Court intervenes and stops this national security law from taking effect, or delays it, as Mr. Trump has asked the court to do. What do you think is going to happen here?

KELLY: Well, based on the oral argument in the case two days ago, it looks like the Supreme Court- I mean, I don’t really want to speculate, but it- it does look like they’re going to uphold the law that we passed. So- I think on the 19th, so one day before- before the inauguration, you know, Tiktok on our systems, on our servers, becomes something that’s now been banned by Congress. So I imagine there’s going to be a disruption in the service here, you know, starting on the 19th. I know this is controversial. I know there are folks out there that earn a living, you know, on Tiktok, but it has a national security risk to it. You know, one is the data, one of the risks. The thing that I’m more concerned about is their ability to manipulate the- the population of the United States, especially in time of a conflict. So it was the right decision. I voted for it. And it looks like the Supreme Court is going to uphold the legislation that we passed.