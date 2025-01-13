Alex Marlow: Climate Activist Leonardo DiCaprio Escaped the L.A. Wildfires in a Private Jet

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the fires in California and climate activists.

Marlow said, “Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend…they’ve escaped the fire in a private jet. So, DiCaprio has gone around the world lecturing people on climate change. … It just shows you these people weren’t serious about preparing for whatever climate disaster might take place.”

