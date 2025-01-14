Carolla: ‘Totally Insane’ for Newsom to Decry Wildfire ‘Misinformation’ After COVID

Monday, on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” comedian Adam Carolla criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for his response to the California wildfires.

According to Carolla, Newsom and other “people on the left” had been wrong about the COVID pandemic yet dared to say he was combatting “misinformation” about the wildfires.

“Adam, I know you’ve been out and about, but Gavin Newsom wants us all to believe that he just wants factual information out there, so the rest of us should just sit back and frankly not say anything,” host Laura Ingraham said.

“It’s insane the huevos on this guy,” Carolla replied. “And then all the people on the left who after lying to us about COVID, and being wrong about everything COVID, from the origins of COVID to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and everything else, the fact that these people with a straight face now look into a camera lens and talk about mis- and disinformation and how dangerous it could be is totally insane. And don’t you find it insulting?”

