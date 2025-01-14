Mayorkas: We Didn’t Communicate ‘Challenges of Migration at a Historic Level’

During portions of an interview with NPR aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Edition,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the border is more secure than it was at the end of the last year before the pandemic, but the Biden administration didn’t succeed “in communicating to the American people successfully the challenges of migration at a historic level since World War II.”

Mayorkas said, “The border right now is more secure than it was at the end of 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck.” And that the number of people crossing the border has been lower than during parts of the Trump administration “consistently…for approximately six months.”

Later in the segment, co-host Steve Inskeep stated, “Republicans sank their own bill at Trump’s urging during the election year. Biden finally acted on his own, but Trump won in November” before playing a clip of Mayorkas stating, “I don’t think we prevailed in communicating to the American people successfully the challenges of migration at a historic level since World War II.”

