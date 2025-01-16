Alex Marlow: Cops Had Multiple Encounters with Illegal Alien Suspected of Starting L.A. Fire

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the suspect in the arson that the Los Angeles fire and his prior encounters with law enforcement.

Marlow said that the suspect had “multiple encounters with law enforcement, not deported. We’ve got to deport all of them, deport them all, we’ve got to get a lot of deportations going.”

