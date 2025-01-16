Kaine: Biden ‘Is Sincerely Worried About’ the U.S. Under Trump

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Joe Biden’s farewell address showed he was “sincerely worried” about the country’s future under the incoming Trump administration.

Host Jim Acosta said, “President Biden did address the nation last night from the Oval Office. He talked about his fear that an oligarchy is taking over this country, that there is a tech industrial complex that has too much influence in this country. He offered some pretty stark warnings for the nation as Donald Trump is about to return to the White House. What did you make of that?”

Kaine said, “You know the comments really echoed in my mind. It reminded me of something, and it reminded me of what President Eisenhower said as he was leaving office. This general who led us to victory in world war two, warned America that a military industrial complex could have too much impact on American politics and push us into needless military expenditures and even hostilities, that we shouldn’t be in. Those were very prescient words then, and I don’t know if President Biden was sort of consciously echoing those or not. I know he is sincerely worried about it. And I think a lot of Americans are.”

Acosta asked, “Do you think there’s an oligarchy that’s taking over in this country?”

Kaine said, “You know that I am worried about the the power of these of the tech bros who, you know, have a lot of time on their hands because they have so many billions and they want to get involved in politics, and they usually want to get involved in politics to feather their own nest.”