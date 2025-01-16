Waltz: Trump Admin. Assured Israel We’re with Them if Hamas Breaks Deal, ‘Hamas Will Be Destroyed’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to be national security adviser, stated that the incoming Trump administration has assured Israel that “if Hamas reneges on any parts of this deal, we are with them and that Gaza will be demilitarized and Hamas will be destroyed.” And stated that “We cannot allow, nor should they allow, this terrorist organization to continue, who has pledged to have more October 7s if they are allowed to continue as a terrorist organization.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, [relevant exchange begins around 29:50] “The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Congressman, says the ceasefire agreement is still not completely complete, saying several unresolved points remain. Is the President-Elect — President-Elect Trump, concerned that this deal, God forbid, could fall apart?”

Waltz responded, “President Trump and the Prime Minister spoke today. The Prime Minister still has to move this through his government. But, look, we’ve made it very clear to our ally, Israel, that, if Hamas reneges on any parts of this deal, we are with them and that Gaza will be demilitarized and Hamas will be destroyed. We cannot allow, nor should they allow, this terrorist organization to continue, who has pledged to have more October 7s if they are allowed to continue as a terrorist organization.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett