Bannon: Trump ‘Broke the Oligarchs’ — They Surrendered

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that billionaire tech CEOs attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events meant they surrendered.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “So what do you make of the fact that sitting there with him, I guess now we’re inside, but you’re gonna see the three richest Americans ever? You’re gonna see Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, prime seats. That doesn’t seem like the forgotten men and women that Trump talked about last time,” the ABC News host continued. “Are you surprised to see that?”

Bannon said, “I am not. They’re there as supplicants. They’re not there as the oligarchs. Remember what Biden said about the oligarchs, Jonathan, you know better than anybody cause we chronicled this in detail, we had no power. President Trump was out. What I mean by out the political class and the political party and Fox News turned against him. We’re going to make him a nonperson.”

Karl said, “He was banned from there platforms.”

Bannon said, “For I think 18 months. As soon as Zuckerberg said, I’ve been invited, I’m going. The floodgates opened up, and they were all there knocking, trying to be supplicants. So I look at this and I think most people in our movement look at this as President Trump broke the oligarchs.”

He added, “He broke them, and they surrendered.”

