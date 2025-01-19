Graham to CBS: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly, Which You Don’t Do When It Comes to Everything Trump’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” accused host Margaret Brennan’s network of bias against President-elect Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we will watch the politics of the possible with the very complicated Caucus in the House. Let me ask you about the Senate, though, because you are on the Judiciary Committee. Kash Patel, the pick to run the FBI, doesn’t even have a hearing scheduled yet. In his 2022 memoir Bill Barr said of Kas Patel, “he’s someone with no background as an agent, would never be able to command the respect necessary to run the day to day operations of the Bureau. He has virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the highest level, the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency… The idea of moving him into a role like this showed a shocking detachment from reality.” Was Attorney General Barr wrong then and wrong now?

GRAHAM: Yeah, he was wrong then, and he’s wrong now. And I take my advice on Kash Patel from Trey Gowdy, dear friend from South Carolina who worked with Kash. Kash was a public defender. He was a prosecutor. He worked with Trey Gowdy about the Russia hoax. So I do think he has the experience. He has the trust of the President, and we’ll see how this plays out. But Trey Gowdy is enthusiastically supporting Kash Patel, and that means a lot to me.

BRENNAN: Well- OK. But he’s got a list he’s published Kash Patel has. He published it in a book of enemies. It includes people like the FBI director, Defense Secretary Austin, Bill Barr, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former CIA director Gina Haskel, the head of CENTCOM. I mean, do you take him at his word here? That these are an enemy’s list and you’re going to put him in a law enforcement role to go after him?

GRAHAM: I believe the hearing will expose him to be a very qualified man of the law. He wrote a book. He’ll have to answer questions about what’s in the book, but I’m ready to vote for him, because I know him too. See, you never asked me about the Russia hoax, that he exposed. People on the right believe that he was part of the solution, not the problem. You asked a good question of Brett, has Israel suffered because of this war? They went too far on the world stage. Here’s what’s happened on the world stage. The International Criminal Court is going to be sanctioned by the Congress Republicans and Democrats because they’re trying to prosecute the prime minister of Israel-

BRENNAN: — Lindsey- Lindsey Graham, this is a far cry from the question about Kash Patel. You took me all the way to Israel from Kash Patel. Are you-

GRAHAM: — Yeah lets get back to Kash Patel–

BRENNAN: — You’re committing to vote for him no matter what? —

GRAHAM: — Yeah–

BRENNAN: — You are going to vote for Kash Patel?–

GRAHAM: I won’t say no matter what. But I- yes, I am ready to vote for Kash Patel, because you will never ask me the role he played in exposing the darkest moment of the FBI since Edgar- J Edgar Hoover. That’s why I trust him.

BRENNAN: Okay. Ask him about going after journalists, which he’s also said, I’m interested in the answer to that question. We’ll be right back–

GRAHAM: — I’m sure Democratic friends will ask him. And you shouldn’t worry about Kash Patel. You should worry about reporting the news fairly, which you don’t do when it comes to everything Trump.

BRENNAN: Lindsey Graham, you’re guest on this program because we wanted to hear you out–

GRAHAM:– So anyway, thanks–

BRENNAN: — And we welcome you back–

GRAHAM: — Well good. Thank you–

BRENNAN: — As we often do, anytime, to legacy media–

GRAHAM: — I’ll be back. I’ll be back.–

BRENNAN: We'll be right back.