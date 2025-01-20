Alex Marlow: Biden Pardoned His Own Crime Family 20 Minutes Before Leaving Office

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons.

Marlow stated, “Right before, 20 minutes before the Inauguration, Joe Biden announced preemptive pardons of his own family…five Biden crime family members. So, James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden, John T. Owens, and Francis ‘Frank’ Biden.”

