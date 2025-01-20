MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump ‘Issuing a Challenge’ to the Constitution

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term by “issuing a challenge to the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Wallace said, “I guess we’ll start here. Buckle up, the country and the world are now experiencing what this is like. The first hours of the second Trump presidency happening right now. Donald Trump is at the U.S. Capitol. Soon he will head to that rally inside Capital One Arena. It’s happening in place of the Inaugural Parade because of bitterly cold temperatures. Donald Trump is expected to take the stage there later in this hour.”

She added., “Donald Trump is expected to sign an order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. It will apply to children born to undocumented parents going forward. It will not apply retroactively, but it is likely to trigger what The New York Times calls, quote, ‘One of the greatest challenges in the 14th Amendment’s 157 year history.’ The 14th Amendment of the Constitution has ensured that anyone born in this country is an American citizen. It has been a fact of life for the lifetime of anyone living in the United States right now and now, as part of his day one, Trump is in effect issuing a challenge to the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN