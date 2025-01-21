Donny Deutsch: Trump ‘Co-Opted America’s Heartbeat’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump “has co-opted America’s heartbeat.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Democrats quietly reminding each other this was a 1.5% election and that Republicans have a one vote majority in the House and a three vote majority in the Senate.”

Deutsch said, “I just want to add one thing to that, we can say that to ourselves, he has co-opted America’s heartbeat.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Well, if America’s heartbeat is to have hostage families standing behind him.”

Deutsch said, “I’m not saying you might not like that. Listen to me, listen to me, listen to me.”

Brzezinski added, “I’m talking about J6.”

Deutsch continued, “People will absorb it because he gives them what they want in other places. This is just, I want the Democrats to learn that you can even get away with things as ridiculous as that if you’re feeding people what they want to hear and what they need.”

Brzezinski said, “Yeah.”

Scarborough said, “Well, he actually told them. Told them again. He told them what he was going to do. And he’s providing the bread and the circuses as they said in Roman days, that entertains them. But underneath that, there are are things that he’s doing breaking one norm after another.”

Brzezinski said, “You can’t ignore.”

Deutsch said, “Nobody’s saying ignore it, I’m saying the opposite, actually.”

Scarborough said, “After promising that he was going to break every norm.”

