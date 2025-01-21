NYT’s Brooks: Trump Gave Distrustful Americans ‘Concrete’ Policies

During PBS’s Inauguration coverage on Monday, New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “Americans are distrustful” and so President Donald Trump “giving them concrete things that they can applaud at” in his Inaugural Address is likely the right move.

Brooks said, “It was the most State of the Union-y [Inaugural] Address. … Not stupid, not a stupid strategy. Americans are distrustful. I think they may be fed up with lofty words. And a lot of the policies are more popular than Donald Trump is. And so, if you’re facing a distrustful country, giving them concrete things that they can applaud at, that’s probably the right thing to do.”

He continued, “I will say, when he did get lofty, it was a little 19th century-ish, manifest destiny, railroads, settling the frontier, William McKinley gets a name-check. … But that’s a little [of] Donald Trump’s mentality, [those were] the years we became a big superpower. Those were the years we were not yet global. It was also — I would point out to Donald Trump, the year of massive immigration that made this country what it was. And the final thing I’ll say is that the one word that was not mentioned, which could be what this whole administration turns out to be about is China. … If they win the AI race, that’s a big, big deal. China’s getting more aggressive in the Philippines. I really think that whether Taiwan gets invaded or not in the next four years really sets the tenor for the American trajectory over the next four years. And that part, the foreign policy part, I think Donald Trump doesn’t want to be that kind of president, but I think he’s going to be that kind of president.”

