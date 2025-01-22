Alex Marlow: Kamala Harris and ‘Chubby Cheater’ Doug Emhoff Reportedly Having Marriage Trouble

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed reporting from the Daily Mail about former Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage with Doug Emhoff.

After recalling fawning over Emhoff from the left, Marlow stated, “He’s a chubby guy who steps out on his women…and then allegedly slaps them. … He’s a chubby cheater.”

