Turley: Trump Executive Orders ‘Are Obviously Well-Prepared’

Tuesday, on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” network legal analyst Jonathan Turley spoke approvingly of recently inaugurated President Donald Trump’s early executive orders.

Turley said the executive orders could initiate a court fight on some issues, like birthright citizenship.

“Well, Jonathan, this will be a pace that we haven’t seen, and I don’t think we didn’t see it first term, but they know the territory now,” host Laura Ingraham said. “They know the challenges. And do you agree with my assessment that each of these orders was reviewed by their legal team, and they understood that these lawsuits were going to be challenged? And I don’t think a single one of them was issued without that in mind.”

“No, these are obviously well-prepared EOs, and some of them, by the way, maybe intending to start a fight,” Turley replied. “The EO on birthright citizenship may be an effort to get this into the court. You know, there is that sweet spot for a two-term president. The first two years, you really have to put a score on the board before halftime, because those last two years, the pace slows down considerably. And so they may want this in court so that they can get that resolved and, if necessary, start a constitutional amendment process.”

