Woke National Prayer Service Bishop: ‘I Was Trying to Speak a Truth that I Felt Needed to Be Said’

Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde claimed Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that her message to President Donald Trump during the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral was “a truth” that needed to be said.

Tuesday at the service, Budde said, “I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives. And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings who labor in poultry farms and meatpacking plants who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of of immigrants are not criminals.”

When asked about her comments, Budde said, “I wanted to emphasize respecting the honor and dignity of every human being, basic honesty and humility.”

She added, “What I said and I mean, how could it not be politicized? We’re in a hyper-political climate. One of the things I caution about is the culture of contempt in which we live that immediately rushes to the worst possible interpretations of what people are saying and to put them in categories such as the ones you just described. That’s part of the air we breathe now. I was trying to speak a truth that I felt needed to be said, but to do it as respectful and kind a way as I could. Also to bring other voices into the conversation, which voices that had not been heard in the public space for some time.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN