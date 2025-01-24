Alex Marlow’s 2028 Election Preview: Trump vs. Obama, Melania vs. Jennifer Aniston

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the prospects for the 2028 election.

Marlow stated, “The Democrats are not going to have some sort of a better option than Obama in four years. And Obama is getting stronger by the day…he’s allegedly having an affair with Jennifer Aniston.” He then joked about the possibility of a Trump-Obama matchup in 2028.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo