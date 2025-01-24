Dem Rep. Jackson: Chicago Won’t Let ICE Into Jails Because We Fear Trump, He Pardoned J6ers

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) said that Chicago won’t let ICE into jails because “there’s a level of fear and trepidation that people should have in regards to the new administration.” And “the president has just released over 1,500 persons that have committed a felony.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[W]hy would Chicago not want ICE to go into jails instead of communities to round up people who are not here legally and have arguably committed serious crimes?”

Jackson answered, “Well, I think there’s a level of fear and trepidation that people should have in regards to the new administration. The new administration, for all of what Mr. Homan has said about this kinder, gentler, compassionate face and rounding up these vicious criminals, if someone’s a criminal, as you’ve stated, they’re already locked up. So, let that play out in its due process of court. But, more importantly, the president has just released over 1,500 persons that have committed a felony. I work on Capitol Hill. He brutally assaulted, even killed some officers, back the blue, law and order. There’s a contradiction. This is hypocritical. He’s not backing the blue and he’s not showing any compassion.”

He continued, “[There are] two officers here that were found guilty of killing a young man, an African American man that the President just pardoned today. … We don’t want to see children snatched out of classrooms. Who’s going to do this enforcement, is it the military, is it local enforcement authorities? He showed no compassion. The last time we saw these children being separated from our families, what did we see? We saw the first lady getting off a plane with a jacket on that said, I don’t care.”

