Chicago Alderman: ‘Very Thankful’ Trump Is Keeping Promise to Deport Criminals, ‘There Are Many’ Post-Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that he is “very thankful” that President Donald Trump “is making good on his campaign promise to focus his energies on getting rid of those who choose to engage in criminal activity in the city of Chicago and across the nation.” And said that while the city should welcome people who want to make positive contributions, “especially after the last four years, there are many individuals who are here and across this nation with very different intentions.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, “Do you like what’s happening there in your city, right now, since this President took office?”

Lopez answered, “I am very thankful that Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promise to focus his energies on getting rid of those who choose to engage in criminal activity in the city of Chicago and across the nation. We can be welcoming if we choose to be in the city of Chicago, but we should welcome those who want to positively contribute to our city and to our country. And we know, unfortunately, that, especially after the last four years, there are many individuals who are here and across this nation with very different intentions. We have individuals who are very dangerous, who do not belong in our cities, do not belong in our country, and I am glad that the Trump administration is moving quickly to execute these deportations.”

