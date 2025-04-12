DOGE Savings Climb to $150 Billion

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has saved U.S. taxpayers roughly $150 billion, according to the latest update.

DOGE updated its website again this week with the latest figures on massive savings for the American people. According to this update, U.S. taxpayer savings now reach $150 billion — up from $140 billion in the last update. That results in a savings of $931.68 per taxpayer.

The DOGE website makes it clear that the $150 billion in savings is a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.” While it is working to upload all of the receipts, it continues to display subsets of terminated grants, contracts, and more, representing “~30% of total savings.”

The latest wall of receipts displays 7,279 contract terminations totaling $25 billion in savings. For example, it shows a Department of the Interior contract listing Family Endeavors, Inc as the vendor. The description reads:

Office of Refugee Resettlement Influx Care Facility. Influx Care Facility (ICF) for up to 3,000 unaccompanied alien children (UAC). The contract provided facilities and full wraparound child care and case management services.

The cancellation of that contract resulted in $2,902,177,562 in savings, according to DOGE.

DOGE also showcases 9,283 grant terminations totaling $33 billion in savings, as well as 676 lease terminations totaling $400 million in savings.

At the time of this writing, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stood as the federal agency generating the most savings, followed by the Department of Education and General Services Administration. Those generating the least savings include the Department of Commerce, Department of Justice, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

The DOGE update comes on the heels of it announcing another startling discovery: Those too young and too old have been claiming millions in unemployment insurance claims.

“An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 revealed the following,” DOGE said, revealing 24.5 thousand people over 115 years old claiming $59 million in benefits, 28 thousand people between 1 and 5 years old claiming $254 million in benefits, and 9.7 thousand people with birth dates more than 15 years into the future claiming $69 million in benefits.

“Another incredible discovery by the @DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, assuring that the Department of Labor is “committed to recovering your stolen tax dollars.”

“We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud — accountability is here,” she added.