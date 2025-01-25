Maher: Birthright Citizenship ‘Has Been Bastardized’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while you would need a constitutional amendment to change it, birthright citizenship isn’t a good idea and it “has been bastardized” by things like birth tourism and “You can’t say that this is just all for the good.”

Maher began by saying that Trump “has no understanding of how this country works or no — he does not care to learn. In his view, I’m the leader, so I can do anything. TikTok, both House and Senate voted, you either have to sell it or it [gets banned]. He just got rid of that…just said no, by proclamation. Birthright citizenship, that’s another one. Now, I don’t even think birthright citizenship is a good idea to begin with, it seems kind of crazy to have that in the — but it’s in the Constitution.”

After Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) defended birthright citizenship, Maher countered, “Come on, man. Rich Chinese people come here just — they fly over here and then they have the baby here just so they can be an American citizen. It has been bastardized. You can’t say that this is just all for the good.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett