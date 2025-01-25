NYT’s Brooks: Not Sure Harris Would Have Done Housing Deregulation She Promised, Trump Did It

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks praised the Trump administration’s NEPA regulatory reform and stated that “Kamala Harris said she was going to deregulate. I’m not sure she could have been able to do it, but Trump did it. And so, we have much greater grounds to hopefully do home building.”

Brooks stated, “There are other things I liked. They reformed NEPA, which is the National Environmental Policy Act, which is a Nixon-era thing that got expanded under Carter. And that really was — these are environmental regulations that really did restrict home building. They restrict green energy plants. They restrict manufacturing. And so, one of the reasons we have high housing prices is because it’s very hard to build in a lot of places, especially places like California, because of NEPA and other things.”

He added, “Kamala Harris said she was going to deregulate. I’m not sure she could have been able to do it, but Trump did it. And so, we have much greater grounds to hopefully do home building. And housing can be affordable for young people. So, that’s a very positive thing the Trump people did.”

