Graham: I Don’t Like J6 Pardons — Might Be Time to ‘Rein in the Pardon Power’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he did not like President Donald Trump’s pardons and that it might be time for Congress to examine the presidential pardon powers.

Host Dana Bash said, “President Trump pardoned or commuted hundreds of people convicted of assaulting police in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Put a lot of lives in danger, including yours.”

She asked, “Are you okay with that?”

Graham said, “No. I’ve always said that I think when you pardon people who attack police officers, you’re sending the wrong signal to the public at large. And it’s not what you want to do to protect cops but he has that power. Biden pardoned the guy that shot two FBI agents in South Dakota. The FBI was all upset about that. He pardoned half his family when he said he wouldn’t. President Trump at least said, I’m going to do this. I don’t like this. I don’t like it on either side. I think the public doesn’t like it either. So if this continues, if this is the norm, there may be an effort to rein in the pardon power of the president as an institution.”

