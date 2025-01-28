ABC’s Hostin: Americans Lack Empathy — They Want Trump to Round Up ‘Brown’ Immigrants

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin claimed Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Americans lacked empathy because they want President Donald Trump to round up only “brown” immigrants.

Hostin said, “We keep on talking about criminals, and immigrants being criminals, and I just want people to understand what the facts are. The stats are is that undocumented immigrants are much less likely to have committed crimes than American citizens. American citizens commit more crimes than anyone who is undocumented. I also want to make the point that an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal because he or she is undocumented. That is a civil offense. So, to call people illegals is in and of itself, I think, xenophobic and racist, I do, and incorrect.”

She continued, “On Sunday, there were 1,179 people arrested. Only 613 of them were considered criminal arrests. That means that the rest appear to be either nonviolent offenders or have not committed any criminal offense at all. So what we are doing again is we have decided as a country to demonize a certain type of immigrant, a certain-looking type of immigrant, and those immigrants are either from Central America or Mexico, they are brown. There are a lot of undocumented immigrants here, about 40% of them, who come from other countries that aren’t brown, but we are not rounding them up.”

Hostin added, “I think this country is a country that lacks empathy unless you have lived it, unless you have a lived experience, and that is very unfortunate. There are people that live lives of privilege who don’t walk in those steps.”

