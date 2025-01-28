Carville: Biden ‘Listened to the Idiot Left and Didn’t Enforce the Border’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Democratic strategist James Carville argued that there was an issue on the border because President Joe Biden “listened to the idiot left and didn’t enforce the border.” But things have improved since and by the time Biden left office, “it was a manageable situation down there.”

Carville said, “It was a problem because President Biden listened to the idiot left and didn’t enforce the border. By the time that he left office, it was a manageable situation down there. So, there’s a lot of difference between where it was three years ago and what happened when President Trump took office. The criminality of all kind should be dealt with and dealt with harshly. And if there’s anybody in this country illegally that is a criminal, they’ve got to be sent back wherever they came from pronto, just like anybody that’s legally in this country who’s a criminal…need[s] to be tried and convicted and sent to jail pronto.”

Carville also stated in another part of the segment that there has to be a way to find a path to legal status or citizenship for many of the people in the country illegally.

