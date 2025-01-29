Alex Marlow: Bernie Sanders Has a Melt Down Over a Onesie

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings.

Marlow stated, “I will tell you that people who had a reaction that they were going to make fun and use ridicule on the people who were suggesting if you don’t vaccinate your babies [with the COVID vaccine], then you were going to kill the grandparents, anyone who wants to make fun of those people, I’m good with it.”

