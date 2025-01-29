Fmr. Biden ICE Director: It’s Good Trump Is Using FBI, ATF to Help with Deportations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” P.J. Lechleitner, who served as acting Director of ICE under the Biden administration, stated that the Trump administration’s move to use officials from the ATF and FBI to help with deportations is something he’s never seen before and is a positive move.

Lechleitner said, “This is the first time where I’ve seen these executive orders that were put out where we have DOJ agencies and DEA and the Marshals — the Marshals help a lot with our ERO personnel, generally — but ATF and the FBI and all these agencies helping out to collaborate to go get these individuals, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “Is there any danger in diverting ATF and FBI agents away from their regular jobs to help out with deportation?”

Lechleitner answered, “Well, I come from an investigative background. So, I come from the HSI world of criminal investigation. So, criminal investigations take time. They’re complex. This is a surge operation. I’m sure they’re looking into just how many are going to be surged, what kind of support’s going to be necessary. But you’re going to get information out of these surges as well, especially with the individuals that have some criminality involved, where it’s going to lead to some movement on those criminal investigations and smuggling and trafficking networks. So, I think, overall, it’s to the good.”

Lechleitner further stated that ICE will soon need more resources from Congress.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett