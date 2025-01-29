Marlow on Kudlow: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is a ‘Subtle Genius’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a “subtle genius.”

Host Larry Kudlow said, “So what do you think of the RFK story, Alex? Thumbs up or thumbs down?”

Marlow said, “Yeah, I love it. I think he’s really sort of a subtle genius. And the way he presented himself today is fantastic. And I’ll tell you, I come from a family that practices Western medicine. My wife’s a medical doctor. I’m sure I’ve mentioned that on the show before. And we couldn’t be more excited about this pick because he’s a threat to the bureaucratic establishment. We make a lot of fundamental mistakes in this country when it comes to our health. And we just keep doing the same stuff over and over again. We’re over-medicated, we’re overweight, we’re obese. We don’t talk about the right stuff.”

He added, “The way that people were yelling at him today, Elizabeth Warren in particular, Bernie Sanders was yelling at him about some sort of a onesie that toddlers can buy on a website for a company he used to be a part of. It’s so farcical. They want us to keep doing the same things that have made us so unhealthy for so long and it’s time for a change.”

