Carney: Trump Fired the Tariff Bazooka at Canada and Mexico to Show Them It’s Loaded

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about the Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Carney stated, “I think the greater positive, though, is the bigger picture, the world is going to see that Donald Trump isn’t fooling around with these tariffs…he’s not bluffing. … People said, if you carry around a bazooka, you’ll never have to fire it because everybody will be so afraid of the bazooka. Eventually, you’ve got to fire the bazooka…you’ve got to show them that it’s loaded.”

