DefSec Hegseth: Military Strikes Against Mexican Cartels ‘On The Table’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that military strikes against Mexican cartels were “on the table.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “If we find that they continue to fire at Border Control and they continue to put fentanyl into our country, as a secretary of defense, are you permitted now to go after them in Mexico or where they are?”

Hegseth said, “Brian, I don’t want to get ahead of the president and I won’t. That’s ultimately going to be his decision. But let me be clear. All options will be on the table if we’re dealing with what are designated to be foreign terrorist organizations who are specifically targeting Americans on our border.”

He added, “We’re finally securing our border. We’ve been securing other people’s border for a very long time. The military is orienting, shifting toward an understanding of homeland defense on our sovereign territorial border. That is something we will do and do robustly. So we’re already doing it. Should there be other options necessary to prevent the cartels from continuing to pour people gangs and drugs and violence into our country — we will take that on. So the president will make that call. I’ll work with him in that decision making process. Ultimately, we will hold nothing back to secure the American people.”

