Weissmann: Trump Can’t Fire Career FBI Personnel Without Cause

MSNBC contributor Andrew Weissmann said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that President Donald Trump couldn’t fire “career FBI personnel without cause” after serval agents and officials have been dismissed or asked to resign.

Weissmann said, “I’d say the main thing in talking to you as a lawyer and the former FBI general counsel, I dealt with employment issues day in and day out at the FBI. Everything that you are hearing that from Ken, it’s illegal.”

He continued, “It is against the rules and the law. It’s against civil service rules. You cannot fire career FBI personnel without cause. It is simply not possible. And the idea that you have the acting deputy attorney general of the United States doing something that is against the rules. It’s against the law. The story these purges that you’re talking about violate the law when you said, Jen, these are not political people. These are not at will employees. They have civil service protections. You cannot do that. Creating a list of thousands of FBI agents and personnel who worked on January 6th cases so they can be targeted is illegal. This is something that cannot happen.”

Weissmann added, “And it’s happening within our Justice Department. I mean, I cannot say just how significant this is because this is the weaponization of the Justice Department that we’re seeing right before our eyes.”

