Capehart: DNC Chair Candidates Are ‘More Concerned About Misinformation, Disinformation’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart discussed a candidate forum for the candidates running for DNC chair that he hosted earlier in the week and stated that his main takeaway from the forum is that “they are more concerned about misinformation, disinformation, getting the message out, and how do they catch up with the incredible infrastructure that is there on the right.”

Capehart said, “The party has a direction. … They are not unclear on what they stand for. What they are struggling with is, how do they convince the American people that they are where the American people said in the election they didn’t think they were, that, somehow, the Republicans are now the party of the working class and care about the American people and the Democrats are the ones who are in league with billionaires and the elites?”

He continued, “What I took away from that — from the forum last night is that they are more concerned about misinformation, disinformation, getting the message out, and how do they catch up with the incredible infrastructure that is there on the right. And so, one thing I noticed is that, as each candidate was talking about what they wanted to do or what they thought or the direction of the party, you saw heads nodding all over the stage.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett