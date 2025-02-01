Maher: China Is Like ‘an Evil Empire’, But ‘We Can’t Be Honest About Them Because They’re Not White’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that China is “kind of an evil empire” and “China’s like the new Islam. We can’t be honest about them because they’re not white.”

Maher stated that China is “kind of an evil empire. And this kind of gets back to the DEI thing, because when you make everything about race, not good. We couldn’t look into the origins of COVID being from the lab — which, now, the CIA, this week, has joined the FBI and many other organizations [in] saying it probably did come from a lab — I said it from the beginning. It’s being studied in this lab where it breaks out, really, we’re going to even wonder about this? Now, maybe it was a bat, but…we couldn’t say that, because The New York Times said to even look into that is racist.”

He continued, “Okay, China’s like the new Islam. We can’t be honest about them because they’re not white. And China, okay, I’m sorry, kids, they do some bad things, China. And we should just recognize that.”

Later on, Maher agreed with writer Max Brooks that Chinese Americans who fled oppression in China will happily be honest about the regime, the same way Muslims who fled Muslim countries will.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett