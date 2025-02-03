Beshear: Even if Trump Tariff Threats Are Just a Tactic, He’s Risking ‘Great Economy’

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) stated that even if President Donald Trump’s tariff threats are just a negotiating tactic, “it’s a tactic that threatens the livelihood of so many different Americans.” And “He threatens to harm or devastate or crater a great economy where people are finally starting to do better and feel better.”

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Governor, on Friday, the President said there was nothing that could delay these tariffs. Now, Mexico’s tariffs are delayed. Do you think this is all just a negotiating tactic?”

Beshear answered, “Well, if it’s a negotiating tactic, it’s a tactic that threatens the livelihood of so many different Americans. People will lose their jobs if these tariffs go into place. He threatens to harm or devastate or crater a great economy where people are finally starting to do better and feel better. This is Donald Trump, potentially, writing a legacy where he took an economy that was really starting to work, and because he wanted to be strong and powerful and negotiate some great deal, caused harm to the American people.”

Beshear further stated that trade policy can’t be done in one-month intervals.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett