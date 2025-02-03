Duffy: Congress Will Need to Spend to Upgrade Air Traffic Control System, Should Have Happened ‘Decades Ago’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy argued that the nation’s air traffic control system needs to be upgraded and should have been “decades ago” and stated that upgrading the system will require Congress to spend money.

Duffy said, “Let’s upgrade our air traffic control system. We’re going to need Congress to give us some money. But this should have been done decades ago. I think everyone’s on board to make this happen, Democrats and Republicans. The president wants it done. And so, I think this is the time. Let’s fix the system and make sure it’s even safer and even more efficient. I’m sick of the delays, as well. All of this, safer, more efficient, less delays, we can make it work.”

Duffy also stated that there is a shortage of air traffic controllers and, “[Y]ou had air traffic control telling the helicopter to maintain visual sight, which they, twice, said they had of the aircraft. And then they said they would maintain visual distance. And the problem, Laura, is this is the policy and procedure inside of D.C. airspace every single day, is military aircraft say they see aircraft and then say that they will maintain a distance from those aircraft. Well, a couple of nights ago, that didn’t work. And I think we have to re-think the policies and procedures inside of our air traffic control towers to make sure we alleviate these kind of stresses on the system and keep people alive.”

