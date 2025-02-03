Freeland: Canada Is ‘Really Angry’ with America, ‘You Are Slapping Us in the Face’

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Canadians are “really angry” at the United States for the Trump administration’s tariff threats.

Freeland said, “Look, this really is utter madness. And you know, from our perspective, the key thing here is you guys are engaged in this colossal act of self-harm. These tariffs are going to make life more expensive for Americans. You have put a tariff on the gas we sell you, so gas is going to be more expensive. You have put a tariff on the food that you are buying. That’s a tax on groceries. They’re going to be more expensive. We have now the United Steelworkers, the American Farm Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce all saying this is going to hurt America. Stock futures are down. You are hurting yourselves. You are taxing regular Americans. And we are going to fight back. And Canada is your biggest market. Canada is a bigger market for U.S. exporters than China, Japan, the U.K. and France combined. For Americans, like, you’re business people, right, the customer is always right. And your customer is really angry at you.”

She continued, “The whole country is behind the retaliation the prime minister has announced. So now we are going to tax American exporters who are trying to sell us stuff. That means Americans are going to lose jobs. So, this is really — it is self-mutilation. America is hurting itself. We think that it is utterly crazy. And we’re also really, really angry at you.”

Freeland added, “We’re your neighbors. We are your allies, and you guys are really lucky to have us on your northern border. The fact that you have this safe, secure, friendly country on your northern border is foundational to American prosperity. Now you are slapping us in the face. I mean, the tariffs against Canada are higher than the tariffs imposed against China. What’s going on here, guys?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN